A man who was walking along Route 40 in the Bear area has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a vehicle.
Delaware State Police said the 53-year-old Philadelphia man left a vehicle on westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive Sunday night and ended up walking eastbound in the westbound, left lane. He was hit by a westbound vehicle. Its driver stopped at the scene. The pedestrian died at the scene. His name has not been released.
Also, State Police said during the accident investigation a Newark man drove through the lane closures and ignored the emergency lights of first-responders, nearly striking a DelDOT worker and a DSP collision investigator.
The driver eventually stopped at a restaurant parking lot and was taken into custody.
29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark was charged with reckless endangering, disregarding a police officer, DUI and traffic offenses. Rodriguez was being held at Young Prison on $8,103 secured bond.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the fatality. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-365-8483 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers online or at 800-TIP-3333.