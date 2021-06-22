Abortion will officially be decriminalized in Delaware, pending the governor's signature.
House Bill 31, which amends an old portion of Delaware's Title 11 code, completed it's journey through the General Assembly Tuesday after appearing before the state Senate.
Primary sponsor in the chamber, Sen. Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman, says the bill only sought to play catch-up with what was already recognized.
"As I said in health committee presenting this bill, I see it as a bit of a technical modification. What House Bill 31 does is amend Title 11 of Delaware law in order to be consistent with changes that were made to Delaware law in 2017," she said. "When Senate Substitute 1 to Senate Bill 5 was passed to codify that Delaware law protects abortion as a safe and legal medical procedure prior to viability, House Bill 31 removes abortion from the Criminal Code, and instead treats it the same way all other medical procedures are treated."
For instance, HB31 strikes language from the code that previously read:
§ 651 Abortion; class F felony.
17 A person is guilty of abortion when the person commits upon a pregnant female an abortion which causes the
18 miscarriage of the female, unless the abortion is a therapeutic abortion.
19 Abortion is a class F felony
The bill also clarifies only physicians are permitted to perform abortions, and strikes language in the code that made the sale of certain pieces of equipment or medicine for the purposes of an abortion legally dubious.
"I'm uncompromisingly oppose to House Bill 31," said Republican Sen. Bryant Richardson said. "Under the bill, if a patient dies during an abortion, the abortionist could no longer be charged with manslaughter, even if the death is a result of reckless conduct."
Richardson was the only opposition vote to speak against the bill, urging his counterparts to follow his vote. Richardson says he didn't think it was a bill that truly considered women's health as the primary issue, taking particular issue with additional protections offered to medical professionals performing an abortion.
"Why would the state want to make this change to the Delaware code at this time? According to the Statistical Analysis Center there have been only six arrests since 1975 under this portion of the Title 11 code," he said. "Did this bill originated because women were concerned that the abortionist might be charged if they should die as a result of a poorly performed abortion? Would not the risk of facing criminal charges help influence the abortionist to provide the safest services? On the other hand, is it not possible that the removal of this risk will make it less likely that adequate precautions will be provided to protect the life of the woman?..This does not appear to be a bill that is concerned about women's health, but in relaxing standards and the risk to abortion providers."
The bill passed 13 to 7 with Democrat Sen. Bruce Ennis not voting.
The entirety of the amendments in the bill can be read here: