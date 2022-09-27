Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line.
Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712 plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (PDCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said one major perk is that it will directly connect to a major park just south of the Mason-Dixon Line.
"It borders Fair Hill Park in Maryland, so it creates an 8,000-acre public open space that we've gained over time through the Conservation Fund and other partners."
Big Elk Creek State Park already has one major pathway, the 2-mile Springlawn Trail, which was formerly a road connecting PA Route 841 and Strickersville Road. Other trails and amenities are expected to sprout up as Pennsylvania determines what amenities they want to add to the area.
A connection to Fair Hill seems likely, given the interconnection of Pennsylvania's White Clay Creek Preserve to Delaware's White Clay Creek State Park.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement of Big Elk Neck State Park while standing on what will become the Susquehanna Riverlands between Lancaster and York.
"When we do these state parks, we're going to have more people from out-of-town come to see what we have here in Pennsylvania. During the pandemic, we had more use of the state parks, outdoor recreation, then ever. That has only increased as more and more people have recognized the wonders of Pennsylvania's great outdoors."
The third new park, tentatively called Vosburg Neck, is northwest of Scranton, also on the Susquehanna River.
Adams Dunn said when she looks at what Big Elk Creek State Park could look like, it's a chance to showcase the creek's part of history.
"We've got about a mile-and-a-half of Mason-Dixon Line on that park. That was the goal post to freedom seekers, people escaping enslavement. Harriet Tubman and others bringing escapees up the creeks and rivers into that mile post. The Big Elk Creek was one of those creeks, people walked in them to avoid the dogs chasing them."
Big Elk Creek will become the 4th State Park to reside on part of the Mason-Dixon line, joining Maryland's Rocky Gap, Delaware's White Clay Creek, and a parking lot of Fenwick Island State Park.
Funding for the land came through the Conservation Fund, Mt. Cuba Center, and Chester County.
Completion of the parks are expected by 2026, they have not announced when the public meetings on the amenities selection will begin.
It will become the closest Pennsylvania State Park to Delaware, about a mile closer to Newark than Delaware County's Ridley Creek State Park is to the Claymont area.