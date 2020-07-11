Pennsylvania has added Delaware to its quarantine list along with three other states in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Pennsylvania health officials said anyone who traveled to Delaware, Iowa, Kansas, or Oklahoma should self-quarantine for 14 days.
The four states listed in the quarantine advisory are in addition to 15 previously listed states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah -- all which are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Neighboring states of New York and New Jersey as well as the City of Philadelphia have added Delaware to a 14-day quarantine list as well.
Delaware saw 615 new COVID-19 cases recorded this week and five new deaths. A total of 65 persons are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware.
Pennsylvania saw a total of 4,650 and at least 49 deaths associated with the virus this past week.
Governor John Carney has said Delaware is being unfairly categorized with states, where COVID-19 is spiking, due to its small size and due to increased testing at the beaches.
"I don't want to be in that category," he said. "And my message is: 'I don't want to be in that category.' And that's why it's important for Delawareans to do what we can to make sure that we're not in that category. I don't believe we belong in that category, at the same time, because we're not, frankly, in the same ballpark as the other states that are identified similarly. And so I don't think that we should be singled out--certainly not by our partners in the region that we've tried to help when they needed our help."
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo admitted:
"He has a point," he said. "It's nothing personal--it's a formula."