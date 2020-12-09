Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said on Wednesday.
In a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon, Wolf said his COVID-19 positive diagnosis came Tuesday after a routine tests. He does not currently have any symptoms.
During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19.I have no symptoms and am feeling well and I am in isolation at home.I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020
Wolf said he is isolating at home. Pennsylvania first lady Frances Wolf is awaiting test results and is quarantining at home.
“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic," Wolf said in a subsequent news release from his office.
“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”
Wolf appeared publicly on Monday alongside state health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine at a news conference discussing Pennsylvania's record surge of new COVID-19 cases.