A 38-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Wilmington in June 2020, city authorities announced Thursday.
According to Wilmington Police, Dashan Freeman, of Chester, shot a 33-year-old woman and 36-year-old man in the 300 block of East 13th Street around 1:20 a.m. on June 25, 2020.
Both victims were admitted to the hospital in critical condition and the man, identified later as Vincent Flowers of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Freeman was indicted by a New Castle County Grand Jury on August 24th, and was located and arrested on Wednesday, September 23rd. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,190,000 cash-only bond.