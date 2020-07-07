A 23-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged in a burglary and an attempted burglary which both occurred Sunday, Delaware State Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, Joseph A. Knapp, of West Chester, entered Journey Tax at 4716 Kirkwood Highway in Stanton through an unsecured rear door around 12 p.m. on July 5, 2020, and stole property.
On that same date, authorities said he attempted to break into the 9 to 5 Jewelry and Pawnshop at 4714 Kirkwood Highway in Stanton around 8:45 p.m.
Police said Knapp tried to throw a large rock through the glass front door, then kicked it, before failing to gain entry and fleeing. He was located walking along Kirkwood Highway by officers investigating the attempted burglary, and was taken into custody, police said.
Knapp was charged with felony third-degree attempt to commit burglary, felony possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, felony third-degree burglary, and theft under $1,500. He was released on $6,500 unsecured bond.