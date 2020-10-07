A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in Christiana, Delaware State Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, Elijah Thomas, of Downingtown and wanted in Pennsylvania, was located with the victim at the Quality Inn Motel at 65 Geoffrey Drive on October 6, 2020.
An investigation revealed Thomas had an ongoing sexual relationship with the juvenile.
Thomas was charged with three counts felony third-degree rape and felony continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was committed to Gander Hill in lieu of $240,000 cash bond.