Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident in the Beaver Valley area.
Police said that a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was driving a motorcycle southbound on Brandywine Creek Road late Saturday morning when the motorcycle left the roadway on a curve near Beaver Dam Road and struck a large rock. The man later died at an area hospital of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.
A portion of Brandywine Creek Road was closed for about three hours because of the crash and investigation. State Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8483 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.