A 21-year-old Pennsylvania man was federally indicted on carjacking and weapons charges, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

According to authorities, Davine Boyce and three juveniles, all from Chester, pulled a loaded Taurus Model G2C 9mm semiautomatic firearm with an extended magazine on the driver of a vehicle in the 300 block of Barrett Street on December 1, 2019, and carjacked the victim.

Police located the suspects in the stolen car in the area of 16th Street and Northeast Boulevard.

He was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

Boyce is charged with carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in federal prison if convicted, and a maximum sentence of life in prison.