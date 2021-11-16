A 37-year-old Pennsylvania man is dead after police said he was involved in a head-on crash in the Midway area near Lewes Tuesday morning.
Police said a Chrysler driven by the 37-year-old Port Royal, Pennsylvania resident was travelling westbound on Route 24 near Mulberry Knoll Road when the vehicle swerved onto the right shoulder into traffic barrells and was overcorrected into the eastbound lanes.
At the same time, a 42-year-old Salisbury, Maryland man was travelling eastbound, and despite evasive maneuvers, the vehicles crashed nearly head-on in the eastbound lane.
The Chrysler was sent spinning before stopping in the westbound lane, while the other vehicle was forced off into an open field.
The Pennsylvania man was not wearing a seat belt, and police said he was taken to Beebe Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The other driver was wearing a seat belt, and said he was uninjured.
Route 24 was closed for about 2 1/2 hours while the crash was being investigated.
Police added the Chrysler had been reported as driving erratically on Route 1 before turning onto Route 24.