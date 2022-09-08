Delaware State Police have released the name of the man killed in a hit-and-run in the Claymont-area over the weekend.
Troopers say 68-year-old Ronald Kennedy, Sr. of Coatesville (PA) was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on I-495 just before dawn on Sunday.
The driver did not stop. Police are still looking for that person.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Forester by calling 302-365-8485. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.