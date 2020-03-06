Pennsylvania has reported its first two positive tests for the new coronavirus.
Two patients tested positive for coronavirus, one in Delaware County and the other in Wayne County, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said at a Friday morning news conference. The tests must be sent to the CDC for confirmation.
The cases were not due to community spread, meaning the cases came through some sort of travel, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
"Community transmission means people can get sick, and they're tested for COVID-19, and we have no idea how they were exposed, this is not community transmission," said Levine.
Levine said the health department won't be releasing much more information about the patients except to say they're adults.
"We will not be more specific because we don't want to break their confidentiality so we're not going to post a Google map and say, 'Oh they live there.'"
State health officials said one of the persons traveled extensively in Europe, including to Level 3 Travel Warning countries, but did not move around in Pennsylvania upon their return. Another person had exposure to a person in another state.
But rest assured, Levine said the department is doing everything it can to ensure these two cases don't turn into community spread.
"These two individuals, they will be quarantined at home, and their close contacts will be quarantined at home as well," said Levine. "We know their history in terms of how they contracted the virus, so we will now being going systematically through contacts, and assessing those who've been in contact with these people, doing appropriate testing, and then contacts will be quarantined."
Levine said these two patients are under a "legal" quarantine, meaning it's illegal for them to leave their homes for 14 days.
"They're voluntarily quarantining, but it does have the force of law for these two individuals, for these two patients, and so we'll be monitoring them pretty much daily by phone to make sure they're not getting sicker," said Levine.
The state is relying on the patients to self-report.
"I'm not aware of any state that's placing darts on anybody's houses, so this is the standard that has been followed since the United States has had its first case [of coronavirus]," said Levine.
Wolf said maintaining health is of the utmost importance.
"This is something people really want to do; they have a self-interest in preserving their health, and what I think the department of health is doing...is to just indicate what people can do to ensure that the best possible outcomes, and in these two cases...enforcement is not something that is an issue, people really want to cooperate here," said Wolf.
Pennsylvania's Health Department said it's not testing for individual strains of COVID-19, at this time. The department won't be releasing numbers on how many people have been tested for coronavirus at this time.
"We do not have any backlog of testing," said Levine. "I know other states have identified a PUI--person under investigation--we're really not identifying that, but we are telling you if it's positive."
Delaware, meantime, has tested nten patients for coronavirus; all tests came back negative, and the state continues to have no confirmed cases of the respiratory illness.
Levine said by the weekend, the state health lab in Exton will have increased testing capacity up to 150 specimens, up from 20 to 25 Friday.
"Specimens can also be sent to the CDC so if there was any concern about a backlog, we could send hem to the CDC, but now that commercial laboratories will be up and running, there certainly will be no backlog of tests."
The announcement came as five schools in the Central Bucks School District were closed Friday after students and staff were exposed to someone from out-of-state who later was confirmed to have coronavirus.
With the prevalent spreading of the coronavirus, health care provider Highmark announced in a statement it would be covering coronavirus testing for its customers:
"With COVID-19 (or the coronavirus) commanding the news, Highmark understands that this issue is of great concern for our health plan members. In an effort to address the spread of the coronavirus and bring peace of mind to our members, Highmark will cover coronavirus testing, when recommended by a medical professional, for members of our fully-insured group customers, as well as members of our Medicare Advantage and ACA plans.
"At their discretion, our self-insured health plan sponsors will be able to opt-out of this program."
Also Friday, Wolf signed a general disaster declaration to allow cross-collaboration among state agencies.
"Pennsylvania, at this point, does not have a health emergency declaration," he said. "The hope is that the legislature--when they come back--will actually give me the ability to, we've been asking for this for some time, specifically to call for a health emergency."
---
NBC10 contributed to this report.