A 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman was killed in a crash along Concord Pike between Fairfax and Talleyville Wednesday night, Delaware State Police announced Thursday.
According to authorities, the Darby woman was exiting the BP Gas Station at Concord Pike and Woodrow Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when a Toyota Highlander being operated by a 19-year-old Newark woman traveling northbound along Route 202 drifted to the right and struck the left side of the Nissan.
The Nissan was forced into a guardrail and utility pole before coming to a stop in neighboring Casapulla's Sub Shop's parking lot.
The Toyota traveled across the center median and came to a rest in the southbound lanes of Route 202.
The Nissan driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Authorities said impairment was not deemed a contributing factor in the crash.
The Toyota operated, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.