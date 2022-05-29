State Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night on Route 1 in the Christiana-area.
It happened around 8 o'clock on Route 1 near Route 273.
Troopers say an SUV was northbound on the highway when it was hit by a car changing lanes.
The SUV was forced into the median's guardrail and overturned - rolling over several times before coming to rest on its roof on the southbound side of the highway.
Meantime, the car spun out and hit a concrete wall.
A Pennsylvania woman in the SUV later died at the hospital. Her name was not released.
There was no immediate word of any charges in the crash.
The road was closed for five hours during the investigation.