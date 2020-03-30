A line of thunderstorms produced up to penny-sized hail in parts of New Castle County on Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS said they received a report from a member of the public in the Brandywine Hundred neighborhood of Liftwood Estates of 0.75 inch hail, the largest reported in the quad-state region covered by their Mount Holly, New Jersey Office.
That report came in at 4:57 p.m. It was sandwiched by time and size by two 0.50 inch reporters from Talleyville and Bellefonte.
Trained National Weather Service spotters also recorded 0.25 inch hailstones in Newport, Newark, Talleyville, and Prices Corner.
WDEL's Mike Phillips spotted smaller hailstones in Landenberg, Pennsylvania.
The line only dropped 0.08 inches of rain at Wilmington's official monitoring station at the New Castle County Airport.