A Pike Creek attorney is jumping into the race for an elected statewide position that has recently been the center of significant controversy, forcing a Democratic primary against the current incumbent.
A Delaware resident who has lived and worked in the state for more than 25 years, Democrat Lydia York will challenge Kathy McGuiness for the position of State Auditor of Accounts. York, a corporate transplant from Pittsburgh, is a CPA with a background in financing and accounting, and she believes the people of Delaware truly deserve a choice considering current circumstances.
"I think that the people in Delaware deserve a choice in this particular election. Generally speaking, Democrats frown on primaries against sitting incumbents. But I would suggest, in this particular instance, that we really do need to have a choice," York told WDEL on Monday, July 18, 2022. "That's one of the reasons I'm running. We need to have a choice, because, as I'm fond of telling folks, you can't beat someone with no one."
The Office of the Auditor of Accounts has been in the spotlight since October 2021, when Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced she would be charging McGuiness for improprieties her very office is responsible for monitoring against. McGuiness remains in the seat despite making history on July 1st by becoming the first sitting statewide official to be convicted of crimes while in office. Found guilty of the misdemeanors conflict of interest, structuring, and official misconduct, McGuiness has declined to step down and maintains she will continue to run for re-election even as her own party's leadership ramps up efforts to remove her themselves.
"There's recent controversy, but the office has been ailing for some time. It's been ailing for some time in terms of fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities, and getting the job done for Delawareans. That's one of the constant observations the people who actually know what the auditor is supposed to do, make," York said. "So there's that sort of unmet need that's deeper, beyond what's going on in terms of recent controversy."
With firsthand experience dealing with toxic workplace cultures herself, York said as an attorney she followed the trial against the current auditor with professional interest, but the squabbling and in-fighting evident throughout the testimony given during the trial was familiar to her, and she would be prepared to deal with that particular challenge head-on.
"I know that that's very difficult on both the people that are there, and that the work product will suffer, and it's just broadly difficult to get anything at all productive done. That's been my personal experience of a toxic work environment,' she said. "Because I view that there's a significant management component to what needs to happen in that particular office, the first thing that I would have to do is figure out: Who is there; What are they bringing to the table; And are they getting the training and experiences that they need to be productive in that role?"
Running to "restore trust in this important office," York detailed she has a degree in accounting from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, an MBA from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and two law degrees from Temple University Beasley School of Law. She said taxpayer dollars should be used to promote opportunity and innovation for the citizens of Delaware.
Perhaps most importantly, York classified herself as a leader--and one who would lead with integrity.
"I think that is my strong belief that I bring a set of credentials to the table that [other candidates don't] bring with them. I also bring to the table, frankly, accumulated experience on how to deal with similar situations in terms of difficult management challenges," York said. "To the people of Delaware, I pledge that I will do the work of the office as envisioned by the folks who wrote our Delaware State Constitution. They made it an elective office for a reason, and I think it's important that folks in Delaware get the best that we have on offer."