Correction This article previously referenced the act of medically assisted aid-in-dying as "medically assisted suicide," which is a term no longer preferred by proponents of the process. The former is how the act is described in the bill. The latter, per Compassion and Choices Action Network President and CEO Kim Callinan: "The American Association of Suicidology emphatically states that aid-in-dying is distinct from the behavior that has been traditionally and ordinarily described as suicide. If you look at the option of medical aid and dying, the person is terminally ill; imminent death is their reality. And people request medically dying so that they can maintain some control and comfort over their final days. It's a very rational and logical and thought through decision. They don't have other options. In contrast, suicide is preventable if an individual is able to access appropriate suicide prevention resources. So equating medical aid-in-dying with suicide is both irresponsible and it does a disservice to both the people who are impacted by suicide as well as to those who already are terminally ill and want to use the option of medical aid-in-dying."

"The reason I got involved in this effort for the passage of this choice for dying patients is my own personal experience of sitting by the bedsides of two close family members who literally screamed themselves to death," said Dr. Anna Marie D'Amico during Wednesday's House Health & Human Development Committee meeting.

An obstetrician gynecologist who has practiced in Delaware for 45 years, D'Amico spoke during public comment on a controversial bill, HB140, which details the protocols for medically assisted aid-in-dying--pejoratively referred to as "medically assisted suicide" to denote negative stereotypes--in Delaware for individuals with disabilities or facing terminal illness diagnoses and was ultimately released from committee, squeaking by on a vote of 8 in favor, 7 against.

The hearing lasted a full three hours, and in addition to the several individuals who provided expert testimony to the panel, more than 61 other individuals signed up to provide their own take on the issue, though not all of them had the opportunity to speak in-person as the committee bumped up against it's end time.

Both sides of the issue were thoroughly represented during the hearing, but while several individuals who stand in opposition to the bill spoke out Tuesday at a pre-hearing press conference, Wednesday gave supporters significant opportunity to defend their position before lawmakers. HB140's primary sponsor Rep. Paul Baumbach (D-Newark) called upon Christopher Riddle, Director of Ethics at Utica College, who said one of the most problematic stances by those who oppose the legislation is the suggestion that said individuals aren't capable of making such a decision on their own.

"I'm deeply concerned about perpetuating stigmatization. I'm deeply concerned about the effects that we might have on promoting the value of people with disabilities' lives. But I want to suggest to you that if we allow people to say that people with disabilities are more likely to hasten their death experience because they're easily coerced, because they're not capable of making decisions pertaining to their own care. I think that's perpetuating stereotypes pertaining to people with disabilities. That causes harm," he said. "If we suggest that people with disabilities are people who need to be protected against themselves, I find that to be remarkably stigmatizing and undermining of the autonomy that everyone should have, including people with disabilities. So no, I don't think [the bill] stigmatizes people with disabilities. And I think if we take this overly paternalistic attitude, that causes significant harm."

Compassion and Choices Action Network President and CEO Kim Callinan said, if anything, Delaware's lack of options for those seeking aid-in-dying is what makes the state more inequitable than those that offer such options, and that opponents who argue against such treatment based on a fear of a "suicide contagion" are making strawman arguments.

"[Not having the option] certainly wouldn't feel equitable to me if I was a Delaware resident, and we do hear that from our supporters quite a bit, that it doesn't feel right that a zipcode should determine and dictate the number of end-of-life options that you have available," she said. "There is absolutely no evidence that medical aid in dying impacts suicide rates in any way, and I actually think it's really irresponsible for us to continue to link the two issues together."

There were also people on the call like Vickie George, who spoke during the hearing and with WDEL beforehand. George is co-founder, president, and CEO of Yes You Can USA. She's also a 66-year-old woman with progressive MS, a diagnosis she received 27 years ago .

She took issue with Tuesday's press conference where individuals with disabilities presumed to be speaking for the community as a whole, and said the case for passing the legislation is "simple."

"People just want the choice. They want to be able to choose what they do. It's simple," George said. "My god, you should be able to choose how you want to live out those last six months of your life, not have it taken away from you. That's exactly what this message is from those who want to choose. And I'm not just talking about the disability community, I'm talking people in general."

She said there's no way that any person could know the circumstances of any other person or what drove them to make the decision to seek out aid-in-dying, and therefore, no one should stand in the way of them making such a choice if that's what's best for them.

"You can't live the life of the person that's going through whatever they're going through. There's no way anybody could ever--ever--be in my shoes and figure out how the heck I got through my life as a quadriplegic. I mean, my life is extremely challenging, let me tell you, but I drive forward because that's the way I am," she said. "[But ] they can't decide for somebody else what the challenges have been for that person, and then decide whether it's okay for them to...accept medical aid in dying."

For now, the committee agreed in majority with George's opinion, which she spelled out for legislators, a message she said was one she heard regularly from those supportive of these kinds of legislation, and one she described as:

"Legislators, please listen to your constituents. Don't take the options away for those who want to choose medical aid in dying," George said. "We are not telling the people who oppose it that they must choose it...but don't take it away from those that want to; They just don't speak for us."

The bill, which passed committee 8 to 7--Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha the only Democrat voting against the measure--has been to the House floor before. Since at least 2014, Baumbach has been talking about the issue.