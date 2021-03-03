Gas prices in Delaware and across the region have been slowly on the rise over the past several weeks.
Ken Grant, Manager, Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said several factors have come together resulting in higher prices at the pump.
"We're starting to see the classic supply and demand issue come into play here."
"We have slowly been seeing OPEC draw back on their production which limits the supply," said Grant. "Meanwhile, the demand has gone up for heating oil, for airline fuel and for gas at the pump as people are starting to drive more, especially as the vaccines roll out and people feel more comfortable getting back out on the roads."
And all of that was before severe winter weather dove into Texas and the southeast that interrupted supply there.
Grant expects the price climb to continue in the short-term.
"If all things remain consistent where demand continues to grow, and OPEC continues their draw back on production, we could continue to see higher gas prices," said Grant. "It is possible that the national gas average could top $3 the time we get into the springtime."
Here is AAA Mid-Atlantic's daily fuel price report for Tuesday, March 2, 2021:
Today's Average
One Week Ago
One Month Ago
One Year Ago
National
$2.72
$2.64
$2.42
$2.43
Delaware
$2.64
$2.61
$2.44
$2.32
Dover
$2.63
$2.60
$2.44
$2.32
Milford/Seaford
$2.64
$2.61
$2.47
$2.29
Wilmington/Newark
$2.65
$2.61
$2.43
$2.34
Maryland
$2.71
$2.67
$2.47
$2.40