A bill which would create a requirement to obtain a permit before purchasing a handgun passed in the Delaware House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
It's the second of two bills being considered, the other being a bill banning large-capacity magazines which has already advanced beyond the Judiciary Committee.
Like its predecessor, Senate Bill 6, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 3 saw about 4 hours of back-and-forth between both legislators and public commenters, with many of the points--both in favor of and against the legislation--echoing the points that came before them--points made both on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, and the days where it was presented in previous legislative steps.
There were supporters of the legislation, a few representing national organizations, like Janet Caruccio, a lifelong Newark resident and employee of the University of Delaware who spoke on behalf of Moms Demand Action
"Homicides in Delaware comprise 47% of all gun deaths in the state, as compared to 38% nationally," Caruccio said. "A 2019 study found that permit-to-purchase requirements were associated with 21% lower firearm homicide rates in large cities and 20% lower firearm homicide rates in suburban and rural areas...I strongly encourage the members of the committee to vote yes on SB3."
And there were opponents to the legislation, a few representing national organizations, like attorney Rick Armitage, who was representing the National Rifle Association. Armitage said the NRA took issue with modifications to the Red Flag Law, which is reduced to "probable cause" by SB3 instead of "clear and convincing," and some of the in-person requirements enacted by the bill following a year-long pandemic. He also said creating a searchable database violates federal law.
"The NRA cannot support releasing the bill from committee in its current form, for a whole variety of reasons," he said. "I think this bill is not really ready for primetime. I asked the community to either table the bill today, or consider some comprehensive amendments that would address some of those concerns."
There were some unaffiliated members of the community in support of the legislation, like Magnolia resident Brint Shafer, who claimed to be a gun collector with more than a dozen firearms.
"I like guns. I like shooting. And I like supporting local gun stores. What I do not like is seeing people die through careless criminal or suicidal gun violence, Shafer said. "Most gun owners secure our guns to keep them out of the hands of children, criminals, or the mentally or emotionally unstable. Now, we need help from the state on the purchasing side, to make sure guns are purchased by people who respect them, know how to use them, and are capable of responsible gun ownership. Permit-to-purchase legislation will help do that, and save lives. I ask you to support this legislation."
And there were unaffiliated community members who spoke out against SB3, like Denise Clendening, who said SB3 was an example of government overreach by creating a system where a permit would be necessary to own handgun.
"By the wording of these bills, you have you have chosen to be tyrannical and are threatening to all of us. You have the majority in the Legislative Hall right now, and think you can just silence the majority of the Delaware citizens by keeping your ears--and our doors--closed. Government works for the people, and you are trying to change that here. We refuse to be oppressed by our government. We will not be silenced. Our agenda remains the same. We will exercise our constitutional rights as they were meant to be, not how our senators...incorrectly interprets the Second Amendment," she said. "You have failed in your jobs...I know you're going to push this bill through, but we're going to fight you."
Perhaps the most interesting dichotomy came from Newark 4th grader Cyrus Spaulding and President of Delaware Gun Rights Mitchell Denham. Spaulding shared that he has fears, even as a child.
"I'm afraid. I'm afraid of walking to school. I'm afraid of biking to the park. And I'm afraid for all kids, especially kids that will be the target of racism," Spaulding said. "The fact that I'm afraid in the place I call home is my reason. My reason, and my argument."
And Denham seemed to explain to legislators what they should be fearing--action akin to the insurrectionist behavior the country saw on January 6th when a particular sect of far-right extremists didn't get its way while clinging to narrative falsehoods surrounding the general election.
"When sparks are thrown onto the powder keg and the revolution happens, are we going to look back on this moment as one of the catalysts for that, or not? That's my question," he said. "Do we look at this as, are these small incremental things going to cause revolution in our country? Are they going to cause uprising and upheaval? You can only push people so far before that happens, and I would hate to be the person that co-signed on making that happen. I would hate for the history books to look back and say, 'This is
King George: the Delaware General Assembly.' That's what I would hate, and
I think that if you don't turn back now, that's probably what's going to happen at some point."
The bill was released from the House committee along party lines, on a vote of 6 to 4 with one absent.