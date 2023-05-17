Following discussion and debate about its implications for public safety, state finances and otherwise, a House committee Wednesday released a bill that would require a permit to purchase a handgun, as well as a training course.
Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 2 has already been passed in the State Senate.
Representative Jeff Spiegelman, R-Clayton, raised concerns about the need for 38 new employees as stated in the bill.
"Given the current state of state employees, I'm not very confident that those 38 positions will be filled - which creates an interesting situation where a person has applied for a permit but there are simply not enough employees in the department to handle the workload that is expressed - and that I rather agree with - in the fiscal note on this bill," Spiegelman said. "That means rights are going to be delayed."
The bill's sponsor, Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle South, discussed what Spiegelman termed a delay.
"That time frame also serves as a waiting period, a critical waiting period, between impulse and action in regards to someone who may have suicidal ideations, or who may have thoughts of committing a homicide - so yes, it does serve as a critical waiting period in those instances," Minor-Brown said.
The bill still must go to the House Appropriations Committee. Sponsors said the bill carries a fiscal note of more than $2.8-million in Fiscal Year 2024 and would exceed $7.7-million in FY 2025 and FY 2026.
Minor-Brown added that she is hopeful that the Joint Finance Committee would provide the funding for permit-to-purchase so the bill could be finalized and sent to Governor John Carney.
The 12-member JFC will start the budget mark-up process next week, taking the governor's recommended budget and voting on specific funding requests.
The sponsors have said that most Delawareans would be able to obtain a permit to purchase a handgun if they have completed an approved firearm training course in the last five years. People who are permitted to carry a concealed deadly weapon as well as qualified active and retired law enforcement officers would be exempt because that previously would have been required to complete a training program.