A seventh grader at Fred Fifer III Middle School in Camden has been selected as the state winner in the 2021 Doodle for Google art competition which was themed 'I am strong because...'
Julie Pent was surprised at her home with the news by a Google representative, along with balloons, signs, a box of Google swag, and Google hardware.
Pent's artwork incorporates a runner as the 'L' in Google crossing a finish line with arms raised up and is called 'Perseverance to the end.'
Her artwork submission included the following description: "I am strong because of my perseverance. I keep going until I reach my goals no matter how big or how challenging they are. I persevere until the end."
The artwork of the 54 state and territory winners will be on display online for five days through May 14th for public voting.
The top vote getter in each grade group will be deemed a national finalist, and then a panel of Google executives will announce the national winner in June.
Pent is in a group consisting of sixth and seventh graders.
The national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship and their school or non-profit organization receives a $50,000 tech package.
The four other national finalists will each receive a $5,000 scholarship.