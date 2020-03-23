An unidentified member of the Caesar Rodney High School community has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald wrote a letter to its families on Monday announcing the positive test, but not releasing any information as to whether it was a student, staffer, or any other connection to the school.
*****Clarification*****— CaesarRodneyRiders (@CaesarRodneySD) March 23, 2020
The individual that tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is associated with Caesar Rodney High School. pic.twitter.com/qJ7hIixaFs
Caesar Rodney's last day of school before being closed by Delaware Governor John Carney was March 13, 2020.
The school said anyone who is feeling the symptoms of coughing, fever, and shortness of breath should contact their primary care provider or the Delaware Division of Public Health at 1.866.408.1899.
Caesar Rodney will join all other Delaware public and charter schools in being closed until at least May 15, 2020 under an order by Governor Carney announced Monday.