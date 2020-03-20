Pet food pantry operates in Wilmington Friday for concerned owners

A Wilmington animal shelter is responding to the COVID-19 crisis with a pet food pantry - and with advice for pet owners who are concerned about getting sick.
The Delaware Humane Association has placed nearly all of the dogs and cats at its Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach locations with foster families. The locations are closed to the public, and adoptions will be by appointment only.
However, DHA is encouraging owners to turn out for a curbside pet food distribution program today (Friday) from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at its Wilmington location, 701 A Street.
"It's definitely good to be able to prepare yourself and have enough food at least for the next couple of weeks for your pet," Delaware Humane Association Marketing and Communications Manager Hannah Jones said.
Visitors are asked to arrive early and to be prepared to stay in the vehicle while staff provide pet food. Brandywine Valley SPCA has contributed some of the pet food for the pantry.
"This has been a very challenging time for DHA and the animals in our car," Delaware Humane Association Executive Director Patrick Carroll said. "We are incredibly grateful for the community support, especially around stepping up to foster animals. We stand ready to be a resource for the community and pets and having a drive-up pet food pantry this week is part of that."
Meanwhile, according to Jones, with more people working from home and children off from school it might be a good time to consider fostering or adopting an animal - just give the idea a lot of consideration, as you normally would.
"We understand that depending on peoples' work schedules they might have a little more time to be able to care for a pet now," Jones said. "Obviously, our hope from that they really love being able to spend that time with the pet, that after all of this is over and the circumstance passes that maybe they will want to adopt that pet."
"That would be an awesome experience for us."