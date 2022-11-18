More potbellied pigs are getting loose in Delaware
According to the State Department of Agriculture, there have been increasing reports of these pigs running through residential and mostly rural areas, including state lands.
Potbellied pigs have been marketed as micro pigs, teacup pigs or with other cute names, but some can grow quite large - 70 to 200 pounds. In addition to being a possible risk to landowners or motorists, they could establish feral pig populations or carry endemic diseases such as salmonella or swine flu which could spread to other animals or people.
Agriculture officials said potbellied pigs need special care and amenities, and more information on how to care for them is available from the department's Poultry and Animal Health Section.
"As potbellied pigs are a non-native species, swift action will be taken to mitigate any threats they pose to Delaware lands, livestock, natural resources, and human health. The pigs will be dispatched immediately if they are found at large on state-owned lands, including state forests, state wildlife areas, and state parks. Due to the ability of potbellied pigs to reproduce at a very young age, the state must ensure that a feral pig population does not become established, which could rapidly lead to the spread of disease and property damage," the Delaware Department of Agriculture said in a statement. "Owners are encouraged to spay or neuter their pet pigs to prevent unintended litters. In addition, neutering male potbellied pigs can help to decrease behavioral issues, including aggression and the innate need to roam when a sow or other animal is in heat."
"Potbellied pigs found at large due to a constituent complaint will be assumed to be stray, and the Delaware Department of Agriculture will determine the disposition of such animals. Pet owners are encouraged to utilize visible animal identification, such as an ear tag, so if a potbellied pig is found by the public, it can be reunited with its owner," the Department stated.