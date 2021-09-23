The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation is looking for the right idea to improve Delaware, and the organization knows it could come from anywhere.
"Reinventing Delaware is a feature program of the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation that's really celebrating my father's passion for bold ideas that make the state better, create jobs, and innovate," said Thère du Pont, foundation chair. "He loved innovators, he loved private enterprise. And Reinventing Delaware is a way to get there."
Knowing that having the same people in a room over and over would only generate so many new ideas before they started repeating, du Pont said his brother, Ben, came up with an idea for a "non-obvious dinner" which includes getting 100 people--and each of their ideas--in a room to see what evolves.
"You cull those ideas down to the top five or seven in the course of that evening," he told Peter MacArthur on WDEL's DelAWARE. "In the case of Reinventing Delaware, we cull those 100 ideas down to five or seven, and then we offer them coaching and support for a few months, appropriate to that idea. So that an innovator comes with a bold idea, it is improved. First of all, it's selected by the crowd, not by some small, mysterious process. It's largely selected by the crowd. And then five or seven of those ideas are sharpened, improved, given coaching that they need."
The winning idea, once selected in the program's 7th year running, receives a $15,000 grant form the foundation, and the backing of the foundation's plethora of connections to just the right experts who will help craft the concept into something the innovator can get off the ground.
Everything from nonprofits in the inner city of Wilmington or in southwestern Delaware, to profitable business pitches are fielded, du Pont said. Previous recipients of the award include Wilminvest, The Teen Warehouse, Wilmington Green Box, Zip Code Wilmington, Intern Delaware, and NerdiTNow--all ideas du Pont said his father would have loved.
"He loved what he called painting in bold primary colors. If Your idea is too complex to take more than 30 seconds [to explain,] or for the listener to say, 'Well, I don't quite understand that,' you should go back, start again, and reformulate it, because it should just strike you," he said. "When he ran for president, he called them 'Damn Right Ideas.' These are the things that...you're sitting around your kitchen table and you say, 'Of course we should go do that.' The challenge, of course, in this room with Reinventing Delaware, is to condense your idea into a two-to-three-minute pitch that everybody in that room says, 'Damn right, we should go do that.'"
Public submissions for both social and for-profit ideas to get innovators into that Reinventing Delaware room are currently being accepted through 9 a.m. on September 30, 2021, at PeteduPontFreedomFoundation.org.
"We want the idea to be bold and innovative; we want it to impact jobs in Delaware; and we want it to have the potential to actually be implemented," du Pont said. "And so we call for all of that."
Those who pass the first round of selections will be notified in mid-October for the November 11th event.