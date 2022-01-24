Wilmington resident Joanie Husband said she read about last Thursday's decision by Wilmington City Council to offer a "Vote of No Confidence" to Police Chief Robert Tracy and felt she needed to respond.
"It sounded like such an unfair attack to someone who is, I believe and others do, doing a wonderful job at his position. Hearing someone being that unjustly attacked didn't seem right, and I just wanted him and the police force to know there is a lot in the community who support what they are doing. I just wanted voices to be heard that aren't showing the same things that were said at the city council meeting."
Enter a change.org petition expressing a "Vote of Confidence" in Chief Tracy and the Police Department.
As of Monday evening, 671 people had signed the online document.
"My whole goal was just that City Council and the Mayor realize that there are many people who don't feel that way, and do support the chief and the Wilmington Police Department."
Thursday's vote was decided by a 6-4 margin, with none of the 8 people who spoke at public comment defending Chief Tracy, although an online version of the resolution was not available until after 5pm, and the agenda item was only posted earlier that day.
"It just sounds like it was done very unjustly, and that it's going to create more divide."
City Council President Trippi Congo brought up the topic following last Tuesday's Public Safety Committee meeting where he tried to pin Tracy down over the racial makeup of his police force.
I'm extremely frustrated just hearing that lack of diversity within our police department. I can't imagine being a police officer and having to live with this every day."
197 of the 301 sworn Wilmington Police Officers are white, in a city where 64.4% of the people are persons of color.
Wilmington City Council's resolution is ultimately ceremonial, Mayor Purzycki holds the firing power over the Police Chief.