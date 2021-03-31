Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.