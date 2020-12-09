Emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could come in the next day or so, and that means shipments of the vaccine could arrive in Delaware as early as next week.
Public health officials are expecting 8,775 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive in the state on December 15, 2020. The Moderna vaccine is right behind it, with its emergency use authorization process, about a week behind Pfizer's.
"Right, now we're hearing 8,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, perhaps the following week," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health.
In preparation to receive vaccine, the state also received its ultra-cold storage units, required to keep the Pfizer vaccine in tact.
"It might look just like a basic, but skinny refrigerator, but it is an ultra-cold freezer...in fact it can store almost 300,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine," she said.
An ethics committee, which is made up of representatives from Delaware's largest health care providers and state agencies, agreed with the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on who should receive the vaccine first during Phase 1a.
"The vaccine should go to health care workers, long-term care workers and residents, as well as first responders who provide front-line care to potential COVID patients," she said.
Once the vaccine is received by the state, Rattay says, it will be sent directly to area hospitals, which can immediately begin vaccinating their highest-risk workers like those who are providing care to COVID patients and those in the emergency room.
"Not just doctors and nurses, but those who are interacting with those who have COVID or are most likely to have COVID," she said. "Same with the first responders, we're working closely with the county paramedics in all three counties to get vaccines into the arms of our paramedics."
The state has also enacted the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care Program, which enables pharmacists to go into long-term care facilities to vaccinate residents and workers.
The ACIP is still working to determine who falls under Phase 1b, or the second phase of vaccinations. But Rattay envisions essential workers that fall into that group include K-12 educators, child care providers, poultry workers, and those at the highest risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19.
"Those who are older, those with chronic underlying conditions, including individuals with disabilities," she said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to start vaccinating the group in 1B in about three or four weeks or so.,"
The general public may not see the vaccine until late spring or early summer.
The United Kingdom began vaccinating thousands of residents with the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. Reports surfaced Wednesday of at least two health care workers experiencing allergic reactions to the vaccine, requiring usage of an EpiPen. Both staff members reportedly had a significant history of allergic reactions and carried adrenaline autoinjectors, reports said.
Their reactions prompted a warning from UK health authorities that the Pfizer vaccine should not be given to people who have a"significant history of allergic reactions."
This isn't all that extraordinary though, cautioned local emergency room Dr. Sanda Gibney.
"These folks took that risk, knowing that they had that condition," she told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show Wednesday. "Most people, if they have anaphylactoid reactions to stuff...they know it, it's usually in childhood that they first notice it."
"When you get your flu shot, people will say: 'are you allergic to eggs? Have you ever had a problem with Propofol, the anesthetic, the milk of magnesia that had been used, and that is because in certain individuals, they have a very unique cascade in their immune system that forever the reason the reason there's a triggering of histamine relief...when certain foreign proteins enter their body. These individuals, by the time they reach adulthood, they know they have it whether it's a peanut allergy, or it's a fruit allergy, or if it's an aspirin allergy, and those individuals have a rapid, and sometimes, unfortunately, can be a fatal response to whatever their protein trigger is."
Gibney said those individuals will be followed closely and likely put on an antihistamine and steroids to dampen their immune response.
Vaccine trials, involving 70,000 volunteers, showed no significant adverse side effects.
"That's what we use as a standard, when we evaluate treatment of pharmaceuticals," she said. "Now, we know, we have six months of data on those individuals' tolerance to the vaccine, so they've already been followed for six months, waiting for them to get infected with COVID so we can break the code and look at it, but essentially, six months, no major adverse events, and so that's encouraging."
Typical vaccine side effects can include fever, chills, and soreness at the site of injection, but everyone's immune system is unique.
"The majority of people are going to have just a little feeling like 'Oh gosh, I think I might be getting something, and typically it resolves within 24 hours," she said. "It's just the immune system doing what it's supposed to do. If it doesn't do anything, then we're a little bit concerned because we want it to be actually be gearing up to respond to the next challenge of COVID-19 when it sees it."