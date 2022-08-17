The PGA Tour pros who are in town for this week's BMW Championship have gotten a crash course on Wilmington Country Club.
Most of the golfers had never played the course before Tuesday's practice rounds and Wednesday's pro-am.
"Incredible," said Will Zalatoris, who won last week at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis. "I've never been here before. This is my first time in Delaware. This is a big-boy golf course, 7,500 yards. All three of the par-5s are basically not reachable. Huge, sloping greens.
"If I were to design a golf course, this is probably how I would design it for me. So I'm very excited. Obviously my first time around this place. But the other part, too, is what an incredible buildout on the last five, six holes. This is going to be a really fun experience coming down the stretch, obviously," Zalatoris said.
Four-time major winner and former world number one ranked player Rory McIlroy said he likes the course's setup.
"Yeah, it's a good golf course," McIlroy said. "It's a golf course that's sort of is a little more up my alley compared to say last week in Memphis. I was a little rusty last week, as well, but a lot more drivers off the tee, a lot of room off the tee, a lot more, I guess, scope to hit driver. Length is an advantage here, where in Memphis it's not really. Sort of just my short of golf course that I feel like I can excel on."
McIlroy arrived in Wilmington over the weekend to get an early look at the course.
"It's been good to have some early looks at it. I got here Friday night after the missed cut, and I've been here, so I've been on the course every day since Saturday. But it's been good. It's nice to get back out and prepare and get to know a new golf course, get a little bit of a head start on everyone else. I like the track. It's a good setup."
Xander Schauffele, who comes into the BMW sixth in the FedEx Cut standings, had this take on Wilmington: "You know, I'd use this course as one that is hard to play, but in terms -- I guess when you use the word adapt, hard to play and compete on, but in terms of getting to learn it, not very difficult. There just isn't much to it. I know that may sound bad, but it's really long, you don't want to hit it in the rough, and every putt you have is almost downhill. Those are sort of my main takeaways so far. Bunkers better than the rough around the greens. It wouldn't be my favorite course to play blind, but you could definitely do it, compared to like a Hilton Head or something like that."
Schauffele was asked what number he thought would win the tournament: "That's a really good question. I look at this place as sort of like a harder Caves Valley (outside Baltimore, which hosted last year's BMW Championship). I have no idea. I couldn't tell you. It really depends on if it firms up. A lot of the fairways dogleg, and that first cut will catch the ball but almost makes it unpredictable coming into the greens. I went to Caves Valley and I thought like 17-under was going to win, and then those two boys absolutely destroyed the place. So it's sort of like, yeah, the longest hitter to ever play for us and then the best putting week ever. I always err way too low out here on the TOUR, and guys are just way better. The guys are good, so aim high, I guess."
Schauffele said this is his first visit to The First State.
"I've been to plenty of states, but this is a first time for me," Schauffele said. "Unfortunately when we golf, it's very hotel or house, golf course, hotel or house, golf course. I love my job, so I do spend my time at the course and not really sightseeing. Maybe I'll -- probably not, but maybe I'll come back to Delaware and sightsee at some point and see what it's all about."
Justin Thomas is one player who has played Wilmington Country Club before, though he admits it was awhile ago.
"I played the Palmer Cup here 10-ish years ago. I don't remember the course very well. I remember once I would get to the holes, I would remember the shape of the hole and that part of it, but I did not remember the greens at all. They have a lot of slope. They're very difficult. You need to leave it in the right place. You can't short-side yourself kind of thing," Thomas said.