The pharmacy at Dover Air Force Base has been shuttered out of an abundance of caution due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Colonel Matthew Jones 436th Airlift Wing commander, has ordered the facility will be closed for a week. Any base members affected can have their prescriptions transferred to the civilian pharmacy of their choice or get their medications in the mail, Jones said.
DAFB remains in Health Protection Condition Charlie, which indicates substantial risk and sustained community transmission of COVID-19.
COVID-19 first appeared in an airman on-base last week.