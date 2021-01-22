"Going out, being with friends, family, we missed that."
That's what went through Maria Garbayo's mind Friday at the Delaware City DMV, where she was one of the 500 people invited to participate in the first drive-thru vaccination clinic under Delaware's registration system that opened up on Wednesday.
Everyone at Friday's clinic qualified in Phase 1b of Delaware's vaccination program, specifically, being 65-or-older.
More than 73,000 Delaware seniors signed up for the program over the first two days, and combined with more clinics at Delaware City and Georgetown this weekend, 11,500 invitations were extended.
Jeanette Krakowski of New Castle said getting the first of the required two vaccine doses couldn't come soon enough.
"I've been waiting for 10 months for something like this. Why are you going to wait? Just go and get it done because it's not going to hurt you, it's just like a flu shot."
Those selected were required to show both their proof of registration, and proof of age. Multiple cars were turned away whose occupants could not prove both.
Anyone who registered and did not get selected is asked to be patient, there will be upcoming clinics with more invitations, and registering a second time does not increase your odds of being selected.
If you are 65-or-older and have not yet registered with Delaware's system, you can do so at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov. But please only register once. Your name will be placed on a waiting list for an invite to a future vaccination clinics.