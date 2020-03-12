The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday they would be closing their facilities Friday, March 13, 2020, in response to the coronavirus.
According to a statement made on Twitter, concerns over developments with novel coronavirus COVID-19 and recommendations from the CDC, state and local health officials, and their Chief Medical Officer, led to the closure of the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field. Staff have been instructed to work from home.
"We are continuing our preparations for the 2020 season, including free agency and the draft, and will monitor developments as more information becomes available," said owner Jeffrey Lurie. "The health and safety of our community, players, employees and fans will remain paramount as we continue to make decisions over the coming days and weeks."