Philadelphia reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths, the most it has reported in a single day yet. The city has reported 137 total deaths during the pandemic. But even with that bad news, there was evidence that the number of new cases reported each day was slowing. The city reported 522 new diagnoses, for a total of 5,793 at this point.
Pennsylvania reported at least 19,371 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and 410 deaths, but that number does not include updated statistics from Philadelphia and Montgomery counties, the two counties in the state with the largest reported COVID-19 diagnoses.
New Jersey reported 232 new deaths from the new coronavirus; 1,932 people in the state have now died of the disease. A total of 54,588 people have tested positive. This story is being updated.
The three states that touch Philadelphia -- Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware -- have now reported more than 75,000 cases of the new coronavirus and more than 2,300 deaths.
The toll is worst in New Jersey, which has now lost more than twice as many people to coronavirus as it did in the 9/11 attacks.
But all three states saw increases in the number of cases and deaths Thursday. In Pennsylvania, where Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday ordered all schools stay closed for the rest of the school year, 19,371 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and 410 people have died.
That number is based on reporting from the state and county health departments, though it does not yet include numbers to be released Friday for Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.
The state of Delaware has not been spared. Thursday, the state said 1,209 people have been diagnosed and 23 people had died from the new coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the White House's Coronavirus Task Force is watching the Philly area as a possible coronavirus "hot spot" carefully.
"We are concerned about the metro area of Washington and Baltimore and we are concerned right now about the Philadelphia area," Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House task force, said on ABC's Good Morning America Wednesday.
She based that on the way the White House Task Force is tracking both coronavirus cases and testing across the country.
"We look at daily case reporting, but I think it's really important that we look at those not just as single days but combination of days, and really look for trends," Birx said.
Here are all the cases in our area in which people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, based on state and county health department data. This list will stay updated.
We also have a map and numbered list at the bottom of this article.
Philadelphia
Philadelphia on Thursday reported a total of 5,271 coronavirus diagnoses in the city. Tragically, 104 people have died.
The pandemic has also wounded the city's finances. The city relies on tax revenues from now-closed businesses including hotels and restaurants to balance its budget.
Mayor Jim Kenney said the city would create a new spending plan and warned that impact to city services and workers was possible.
"It's like having a depression and a pandemic at once," he said of the pandemic's impact on the city.
Philadelphia is going to close its Citizens Bank Park testing location on Friday, the city said Monday, and distribute the testing supplies there throughout the other 20 or so locations available through the city.
The city has opened another mass testing location, officials said Saturday, though they did not say where that location was. The site is only for those who have COVID-19 symptoms and are over the age of 50 or are health care workers; health care workers include people who work in nursing homes, group homes and prisons.
People who meet those criteria and want a test can call (267) 491-5870 to get a referral.
Doctors must send you to testing at most sites.
Montgomery County, PA
Montgomery County reported at least 1,502 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The number of deaths stands at 49.
Montgomery County was an early epicenter of COVID-19 disease in the state, and it has killed victims ranging in age from 61 to 95 years old. Most of those who died had underlying health conditions.
Among the early cases diagnosed in the county is that of a 35-year-old police officer at the Lower Providence Police Department who lives in Perkiomen Township.
Also among Montgomery County's cases are a cardiologist working at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's King of Prussia Specialty Care site who saw multiple patients during the week of March 1 after overseas travel, CHOP said.
Delaware County, PA
Thirty-one deaths and at least 1,402 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Delaware County as of Friday.
Chester County's health department is helping Delaware County, which has no health department, respond to the outbreak. That county is reporting its own statistics for both Delaware and Chester counties.
Residents or organizations who want to donate protective and medical supplies and equipment to the county can call 1-800-253-3102 or email eoc@delcodes.org.
Chester County, PA
At least 489 people were reported as infected in Chester County, which has reported nine deaths as of Friday.
The county’s health department is reassuring residents that helping neighboring Delaware County will not affect service to Chester County residents.
"I do want to reassure all Chester County residents that this move will not in any way diminish the excellent services that our health department provides to us all," said Marian Moskowitz, chair of the Chester County Commissioners. "After all, we are all in this together."
Bucks County, PA
As of Friday, at least 958 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bucks County, and 26 people have died.
Among those who died was firefighter Rick Johnson, currently assistant chief of the Tullytown Fire Company, the fire department said Saturday. He had also served as chief.
Berks County, PA
There were at least 720 cases in Berks County as of Friday, and state officials said 12 deaths have been reported.
Lehigh County, PA
There are now 16 deaths and 1,562 cases in Lehigh County as of Friday. Several infection clusters are in nursing homes.
"We are doing everything we can to protect the staff and the patients in those long-term living facilities," Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's secretary of health.
She added that the state has hired a consultant that is already advising some nursing facilities on the best way to stay clean and safe.
Northampton County, PA
As of Thursday, at least 994 people had tested positive in Northampton County, and there have been 21 deaths in the county.
Camden County, NJ
At least 1,072 cases of the new coronavirus and 29 deaths have been reported in Camden County, according to county and state health officials.
Camden said Thursday it would open a second testing site at Camden County College in Blackwood that would be operational by Wednesday. It is open to all residents with a doctor's note, but first responders will get priority.
The county also said it would extend operations at its testing site at Cooper's Poynt Park, where about 600 people have been tested. It will stay open until May 1.
The site, at 801 Delaware Avenue in Camden, operates Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and is available to Camden County residents with permission from a health care provider.
Burlington County, NJ
At least 954 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Burlington County and 22 people have died.
Gloucester County, NJ
New Jersey health officials reported eight deaths and 447 positive cases in Gloucester County.
The county has announced it will open a second drive-thru testing site on April 16 at Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell.
Residents 18 and older with symptoms of COVID-19 must call (856) 218-4142 to be prescreened -- and don't call before Monday at 8:30 a.m., because then you will not get an appointment.
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County has reported 116 cases of the new coronavirus and five deaths, including a cluster of diagnoses at a nursing home.
The first person to test positive in the southernmost county in New Jersey was a 30-year-old man visiting from New York City, Cape May County health officials said.
Local officials used the first test as "a vivid reminder" for out-of-state visitors to stay home.
Atlantic County, NJ
At least 211 people in Atlantic County have been infected with coronavirus, state health officials reported. Six people have died.
The county also notified the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City that one of its table games employees tested positive, according to the Borgata's CEO in a letter to his employees Friday.
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County has been hardest-hit in the region. Ocean County has 3,269 cases of the new coronavirus. At least 121 people have died.
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County now has at least 1,282 diagnosed cases and 39 deaths.
Cumberland County, NJ
Cumberland has reported three deaths and at least 138 cases of the new coronavirus.
Salem County, NJ
Salem County has reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus and three deaths.