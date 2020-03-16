Philadelphia has ordered all non-essential businesses to close as the city grapples with the coronavirus pandemic

Mayor Jim Kenney said as of Monday at 5 p.m., all non-essential businesses should close. The closures are expected to last through at least March 27, though that time may be extended.

The city now has nine cases of the new coronavirus, health officials said.

Restaurants cannot allow dine-in service, but can do delivery and pick-up orders over the phone.

Non-essential government operations are halted and all city government buildings will be closed to the public.

"For now I urge all businesses and [restaurants] to observe these restrictions so that he threat of this virus can quickly be eliminated," Kenney said.