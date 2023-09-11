Daniel Tesfamihret

 Photo provided by Delaware State Police

A man is charged with committing five burglaries and thefts at gas stations and tobacco stores - while operating a work truck that was reported stolen in Maryland in June.

Delaware State Police said the work truck was seen during a burglary investigation at a vape shop in the Newark area Friday. The driver kept going after an attempted traffic stop and ended up crashing into a concrete barrier on a ramp to I-95.

The vehicle stopped in a wooded area and the driver got out and tried to run away, but was caught.

Delaware State Police said their investigation indicates that the 40-year-old Philadelphia man, Daniel Tesfamihret, stole property worth more than $14,000 and caused damage of more than $12,000 during five burglaries between August 15th and September 8th.

State Police listed these charges against Tesfamihret:

  • Burglary Third Degree (Felony) – 5 counts
  • Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
  • Theft Over $1,500 (Felony) – 3 counts
  • Receiving Stolen Property Valued Over $1,500 (Felony)
  • Disregard a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
  • Theft Under $1,500 – 2 counts
  • Receiving Stolen Property Valued Under $1,500
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Criminal Mischief – 5 counts

Tesfamihret was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington on $20,000 cash bond. 

