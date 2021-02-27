A Philadelphia man is wanted for strangulation and assault in Newark.
David Werts entered a woman's room at the Candlewood Suites Hotel on South College Avenue Friday afternoon while the victim was out. When the woman came back, Werts hit her in the face, strangled her and damaged her cell phone before running off, Newark police said.
Warrants are out charging Werts with strangulation, third-degree assault and anyone who knows where he is can call 911 or Newark police at 302.366.7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.