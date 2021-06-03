An SUV T-boned a sedan on Philadelphia Pike sending two people to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.
The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on June 3, 2021, just north of Marsh Road.
The SUV broadsided the sedan and then careened into a vacant storefront knocking out a glass door.
The car went another fifty yards from the point of impact before coming to a stop.
Brandywine Hundred firefighters rescued the drivers and one of them was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics before both were taken to the hospital.
There's no word on their condition.
A hazardous materials truck from Belvedere Fire Company was called in to assist Delaware Department of Transportation crews in cleaning up a trail of fluid.
Delaware State troopers are investigating.