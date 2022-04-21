Philadelphia's indoor mask mandate is coming to an end.
"Due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, the City will move to strongly recommending masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate," a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Health Department told NBC10 Thursday night. "Given the latest data, the BOH voted to rescind the mandate. Questions can be addressed at a media availability tomorrow morning. Details will be issued in an advisory tomorrow morning."
Philadelphia reinstituted a mask mandate on Monday, April 17, after the previous week's update showed a greater than 50% rise in new cases from 84 to 142.
According to the city's website, the mask mandate could only be instituted if two of the following three were valid:
- Average new cases per day are less than 225.
- Hospitalizations are less than 100.
- Cases have increased by more than 50% in the previous 10 days.
The last update on April 18 put new cases at 224, and hospitalizations at 82, so it is likely that the case percentage rate has slowed below that 50% threshold.
WDEL's Sean Greene contributed to this report.