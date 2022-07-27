Philadelphia will host WrestleMania for the first time in 25 years when the World Wrestling Entertainment event heads to Lincoln Financial Field in 2024.
WWE announced they will host the two-day "Premium Live Event" (formerly known as Pay-Per-View) at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, with secondary events being held at the Wells Fargo Center and Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The dates are set for Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.
Philadelphia averages 58 degree highs and 40 degree lows on those dates.
The Wells Fargo Center (then First Union Center) hosted WrestleMania XV in 1999.
WWE held this year's WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas, drawing 156,352 fans over the two days, with an estimated $206.5 million impact to the metropolitan area.
In addition to WrestleMania, the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and Monday Night Raw are expected to bookend the weekend, with both being held at the Wells Fargo Center.
WWE Axxess, a fan convention, would be held at the Convention Center.
It is also possible Philadelphia could host Friday Night Smackdown before WrestleMania, as well, although that was not mentioned in the press release.
The announcement comes just days after long-time WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company.
McMahon is being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct, the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report