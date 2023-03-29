A 30-year old Philadelphia woman is awaiting extradition back to Delaware in connection with a carjacking that occurred Tuesday afternoon, March 28, 2023, near Prices Corner.
Delaware State Police say Nicole Mulski allegedly assaulted a 66-year old woman in the parking lot of the Kirkwood Recovery Center on Route 2, took her SUV, and began driving away with the victim still hanging on.
The victim refused treatment for head, arm and leg injuries.
The stolen vehicle was located in Wilmington where police initiated a traffic, but the suspect drove away.
A chase ensued and made its way onto I-95 into Delaware County where Pennsylvania State Police took over the pursuit and were able to disable the suspect vehicle.
When returned to Delaware, Mulski will be charged with robbery.