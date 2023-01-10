Runners looking to participate in the largest road race in the Tri-State area will have one less week to train this year.
Philadelphia's Broad Street Run will move from its traditional First Sunday in May slot to the Final Sunday in April (April 30) this year in order to deal with a pair of conflicts.
First, the Phillies are scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, May 7, less than a mile from the Naval Yard, the traditional finish line of the 10-mile, mostly-straight trek through Philadelphia.
Second, the Naval Yard won't be the finish line for a third straight year, as the Naval Yard continues to be under construction, so the race will end at Lincoln Financial Field's Lot K.
Needing to send 40,000 runners into a parking complex for a game that will likely be close to a sellout proved to be too much of a conflict.
There is precedence for both the Broad Street Run and a home Phillies game (usually with a delayed start) going on the same day, and Major League Baseball shifting a game time to account for the Boston Marathon, but that wasn't done this time.
While the date and finish line are new, one returning feature is that full 40,000 runner field that will be determined through a lottery that will open on February 1 and run through February 15. All entries will be equally weighted whether you enter on the 1st or the 15th, with the results of the lottery announced the following week.
Spectators will also be welcomed back to the course, which runs through a variety of Philadelphia neighborhoods, and around City Hall, which sits in what would be the middle of Broad Street.
The Delaware Marathon is slated to be run the week before Broad Street on April 23, with the Coastal Delaware Running Festival, including its own Marathon, set for April 16.