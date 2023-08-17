Tickets for the second Wrestlemania to be held in Philadelphia go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.
Wrestlemania 40 will be held outdoors at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April, marking the return of pro wrestling's biggest event to Philly for the first time since Wrestlemania XV in in 1999.
That one was held inside what is now known as the Wells Fargo Center, but despite the potentially chilly early April temperatures in the Mid-Atlantic, WWE is heading to Philly's biggest stadium.
The average high temperature for Philadelphia on April 6 & 7 is 58 degrees, with an average low of 40 degrees.
Among the wrestlers expected to take part is "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, who lost in Wrestlemania 39's main event to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, a match many think could be duplicated in Philadelphia, and one that Rhodes told NBC10 hopes does earn a rematch.
"Being in the Wrestlemania main event is the biggest experience for a WWE Superstar or pro wrestler in general. All I learned from it is I have to get back, and I have to win this time."
Rhodes said wrestling in Philadelphia is a unique experience, where crowds, going back to the ECW days of the 90s, can have a mind of their own, beyond whatever game plan WWE might have for a match.
"Say you're the good guy, they might just say 'nope, tonight you're not.' It just runs through the building and they have fun with it. It's very special, you can't prepare for how unorthodox the Philly fan might be."
Rhodes said one of his career highlights came at the Pay Per View (they prefer to call them Premium Live Events these days) Money in the Bank 2013, when he was in the eponymous match with 6 other superstars, but he got some shine from the Delaware Valley.
"For whatever reason the city got behind me, and I wasn't the guy to get behind at the time. I earned their respect, who knows what it was. It was lightning in a bottle climbing that latter, trying to get that Money in the Bank briefcase, and hearing Philly come alive for that, it became like my second home."
WWE's home in early April is going to be in South Philadelphia, with the two nights of Wrestlemania, and likely Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night Raw emanating across the street at the Wells Fargo Center.
Lincoln Financial Field has a listed capacity of 67,594, and Rhodes said with that kind of crowd only appearing a few times a year, it's a great place for both diehard fans, and those who want to see what wrestling in this generation is all about.
"It's just the best way if you're a new fan to dip your toe back in the water for sports entertainment and pro wrestling. It's a whole other level of event. Wrestlemania 40 is 40 years of WWE, so I'm sure it will be filled of history, cameos, and wonderful action."
Wrestlemania 40 is WWE's first major PPV/Premium Live event since Shinsuke Nakamura & Asuka won their respective versions of Royal Rumbles in 2018.
Of the WWE's four major legacy events, Philadelphia has hosted 3 Royal Rumbles, along with one version each of Summerslam, Survivor Series, and Wrestlemania.
This will be the first time Lincoln Financial Field will host WWE action, with the Spectrum hosting two events before it was replaced by what is now the Wells Fargo Center as the main arena in 1996.
Philadelphia's WWE PPV/Premium Live Event history
- Summerslam 1990 - Ultimate Warrior vs. Rick Rude
- King of the Ring 1995 - KOTR won by Mabel
- In Your House Mind Games 1996 - Shawn Michaels vs. Mankind
- Wrestlemania XV (1999) - The Rock vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- Unforgiven 2000 - The Rock vs. The Undertaker
- Royal Rumble 2004 - Won by Chris Benoit / Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels
- Survivor Series 2006 - "King" Booker T vs. Batista
- Night of Champions 2009 - CM Punk vs. Jeff Hardy
- Money in the Bank 2013 - Ladder Matches won by Damien Sandow & Randy Orton
- Royal Rumble 2015 - Won by Roman Reigns
- Battleground 2017 - Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
- Royal Rumble 2018 - Won by Shinsuke Nakamura & Asuka
- Extreme Rules 2019 - Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar
- Elimination Chamber 2020 - Won by The Miz & John Morrison (men's tag) & Shayna Baszler (women's)
- Extreme Rules 2022 - Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins