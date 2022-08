FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after scoring the game-winning run on a two-run triple by J.T. Realmuto during the 10th inning of an interleague baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, Harper earned the National League MVP honor for the second time. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)