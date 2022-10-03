The Phillies are back in baseball's post-season after an 11 year absence.
Philadelphia clinched the National League's third and final wild card spot with a 3-0 win at Houston on Monday night.
Kyle Schwarber homered for the Phillies on the first pitch of the game to give them a 1-0 lead. Schwarber homered again in the 8th. He now has 46 homers on the season.
Bryson Stott also homered in the Phillies 8th inning.
Aaron Nola was the winning pitcher. Nola took a perfect game into the 7th inning against the Astros.
Zach Efflin pitched the 9th inning to record his first career save.
The Phillies will either face the St. Louis Cardinals or New York Mets in a best-of-three wild card round starting on Friday. The game time has not been determined. The Phillies would play the entire series on the road.
The Phillies clinched at the same ballpark where they secured their last postseason trip on Sept. 14, 2011. That game was a 1-0 victory over the Astros highlighted by a complete game shutout by Hall of Famer Roy Halladay.
Philadelphia’s postseason drought was the longest active one in the majors after the Seattle Mariners clinched their first playoff berth in 21 years Friday night.
The Phillies have three players who will appear in the postseason for the first time after playing more than 600 career games. Jean Segura leads the group with 1,327, J.T. Realmuto has 1,004 and Rhys Hoskins is at 666.
You can hear every Phillies playoff game on 1150AM/101.7FM WDEL, starting with 'Phillies On Deck' 35 minutes before the game's first pitch.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.