The Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a sluggish May put the team in a deep hole in the National League East standings.
After an 11-11 April, the Phils went just 10-18 in May, and despite a win over the Giants on Wednesday, Girardi's now-former team sits 12 games back of the New York Mets.
Girardi's tenure ends with a 132-141 record in Philadelphia, including an 82-80 season in 2021.
The team tried to bolster its offensive forces for the former Major League catcher, but the signings of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos have failed to ignite an offense that is hitting just .245 on the campaign.
In a statement, Director of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said "it has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities. While all of us share the responsibilities for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around."
Dombrowski announced that Bench Coach Rob Thomson will serve as interim manger through the rest of the season.
Thomson played four seasons in the Detroit Tigers' minor league system, and is a member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.
Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also fired, while quality assistance coach Mike Calitri has been promoted to bench coach.