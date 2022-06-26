SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres.
The team announced the reigning NL MVP will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days.
General manager Dave Dombrowski said it was too early to determine if Harper will need surgery.
As Harper was halfway to Philadelphia's dugout, he angrily started yelling at Snell. Snell eventually shouted something back at Harper. Harper then appeared to cool down and acknowledged he knew the pitcher didn't mean to hit him with the pitch.
The Phillies did go on to win the game 4-2.