The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 8-3 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series in Philadelphia to win the series three games to one.
The Phillies offense scored early on a three-run home run by centerfielder Brandon Marsh.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park home run in the 3rd inning. Not only was it the first home run in Realmuto's post-season career, it was the first inside-the-park homer by a catcher in post-season history.
The Phillies then added three more runs in the 6th on RBI singles by Rhys Hoskins, Realmuto and Bryce Harper.
Harper added a solo shot in the 8th, his third home run of the post-season.
Phillies starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitched three innings, giving up just one hit - a solo home run by Orlando Arcia. Five Phillies relievers combined to finish the game.
Atlanta hit three home runs, but each were only solo shots.
The Phillies will now meet the winner of the Los Angeles-San Diego series. The schedule has not been set, but games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) would be played in Philadelphia.