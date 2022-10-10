While the Phillies players were preparing for Tuesday's Game 1 of the NLDS vs. Atlanta, the front office was busy Monday - dropping the "interim" tag off manager Rob Thomson's title.
Thomson signed a two-year contract to manage the team in 2023 and 2024.
Since taking over the team from fired manager Joe Girardi in early June, the Phillies went from underachievers to a playoff team - with a 65-46 record during that time - becoming only the fourth manager in major league history to take over a team at least seven games under .500 and lead them to the postseason.
Thomson, 59, is the 56th manager in Phillies history, has been with the club since Dec. 5, 2017, when he was first hired as bench coach.