Bryce Harper is apparently about to be reunited with his former teammate.
Multiple outlets are reporting that Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has signed an 11-year, $300 million contract to join the Phillies.
Turner made his second all-star team in 2022, batting .295 with 21 home runs and a career-high 100 RBIs.
In 8 seasons between the Washington Nationals, where he played with Harper, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner has 125 home runs and 230 stolen bases.
He figures to be an upgrade from Bryson Stott, who started 83 games at shortstop for the Phillies, hitting just .234 with 10 home runs, and making 7 errors in 83 games at SS.
Specific contract details have not been announced, but the Turner's average salary could make him the highest paid Phillie.